Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding; Paccar (PCAR) Sentiment Is 1.27

Paccar Inc (PCAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 237 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 186 reduced and sold their stakes in Paccar Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 210.72 million shares, up from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Paccar Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 153 Increased: 149 New Position: 88.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as Facebook Inc (Call) (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $100.01 million value, down from 900,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc (Call) now has $520.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.44. About 8.61 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 19/03/2018 – Connecticut Opens Probe Into Use of Facebook Data in Election; 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 20/03/2018 – MPs call for Zuckerberg to explain Facebook data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: AUDITORS STOOD DOWN AT REQUEST OF UK COMMISSIONER; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK

Washington Trust Bank holds 19.58% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc for 1.80 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or owns 282,971 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Management Inc has 4.98% invested in the company for 174,633 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 4.53% in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc., a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.78 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.55 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 508,633 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Advisors LP holds 2.47% or 200,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group holds 0.14% or 11,015 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 115.07 million shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Westwood Hldgs Inc has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning invested in 0.3% or 56,947 shares. Neumann Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,410 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 560,431 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company holds 0.13% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd holds 41,594 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 257,704 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 718,233 shares. Aravt Global Lc, New York-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Monetta Financial reported 2,000 shares stake. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake.

Among 12 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.15’s average target is 12.12% above currents $187.44 stock price. Facebook had 29 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) stake by 246,389 shares to 665,500 valued at $43.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 42,891 shares and now owns 88,702 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was raised too.