Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Macys (M) by $13.95 Million as Stock Price Declined; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increases Holding in Bank Of America (BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 234,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 30.99 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 93.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 581,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 38,622 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 620,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.21 lastly. It is down 43.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 304,864 shares to 588,661 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 180,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWR) by 38,891 shares to 226,363 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artisan Partners A (NYSE:APAM) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

