Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position by $13.02 Million; Stock Rose; Fir Tree Holds Holding in Intelsat S A (I)

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 448,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 462,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 516,852 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 81,930 shares to 152,330 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 32,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.61 million for 42.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.