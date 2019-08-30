Point72 Asset Management LP Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Tcw Group Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Share Price Declined

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 4,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 187,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.00M, down from 191,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 172,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 594,098 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.57M, up from 421,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 1.65 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 856,808 shares to 373,074 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 16,105 shares to 45,685 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 74,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

