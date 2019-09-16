Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Inphi (IPHI) Holding by $2.86 Million; Valuation Rose; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $425,880 as Stock Price Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 2676.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 57,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 59,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 2,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 354,510 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 146,622 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moreover, Hood River Capital Limited Company has 0.94% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Herald Invest Ltd holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 130,000 shares. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 1.83 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. 13,021 were reported by Gagnon Securities Lc. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 375,779 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 31,200 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 31,979 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 2,883 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Millennium Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 355,864 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co invested in 36,593 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 433 shares. Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 58,055 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 567,200 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 102,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,927 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Inc Ny accumulated 39,500 shares. 65 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 12,542 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 47,687 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,318 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 199,209 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Investment Prns has 0.07% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 174,468 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares to 35,638 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 63,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 13.30 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.