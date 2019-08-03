Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Aflac (AFL) Position by $9.92 Million; Shares Rose; Stack Financial Management Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 488.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 198,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 239,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.55M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 798,342 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trustee Requested To Oversee IPS Worldwide’s Operations – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Swiss National Bank accumulated 504,464 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Tru has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,190 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Associate Inc accumulated 19,300 shares. 47 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,256 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 703 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.11% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Argent Trust Communications holds 0.14% or 10,018 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 28,177 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,140 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 7,156 shares. Penbrook Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,500 shares. American Int Inc stated it has 342,532 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 114,967 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 3,054 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Mgmt holds 236,200 shares. Legacy Cap reported 16,740 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Interstate Financial Bank owns 170 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce stated it has 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.27% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Quantbot Technologies LP owns 66,034 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 5,146 shares. 10,628 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 404,332 shares to 315,668 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 627,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,400 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.72 million activity. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole. LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M.