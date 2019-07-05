Point72 Asset Management LP Holds Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Cullinan Associates Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 721.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.09 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 1.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 15,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 254,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 10.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares to 29,330 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,925 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK).

