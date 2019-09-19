Point72 Asset Management LP Holding in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Trimmed by $12.19 Million; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Increases Holding in Altria Group Com (MO)

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 44,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The hedge fund held 39,263 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $322.27. About 37,102 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 59.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 36,269 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 2.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Snyder Mngmt Lp has invested 2.8% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.03% or 381,559 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32,029 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Llc has 0.46% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 516,990 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Ci Invs holds 0% or 1,873 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 5,104 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has 0.55% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 16,630 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.01% stake. 2,501 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 99,903 shares. Zacks Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,225 shares. 365 are held by Fifth Third State Bank. Jfs Wealth Lc accumulated 180 shares. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 773 shares.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77M for 31.60 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 69,616 shares to 110,616 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 11,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,089 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.