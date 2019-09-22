Point72 Asset Management LP Has Upped Nike (NKE) Stake by $72.26 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Position by $403,100

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 212.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 870,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.56M, up from 410,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 6.64 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08 million, down from 96,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 233 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Company, South Carolina-based fund reported 81,842 shares. 1.54 million were reported by Vontobel Asset Mgmt. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burgundy Asset Management Limited owns 2.44 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 512,028 shares. 10 accumulated 114,149 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% or 2,412 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.12% or 3,391 shares. Stralem & holds 2.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 33,570 shares. Exchange Mngmt owns 38,313 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp owns 2.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,238 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 890,004 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 1.59% or 19,097 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr owns 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,744 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Montag Caldwell Ltd has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,715 shares. Girard Partners Ltd owns 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29,704 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 209,724 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y invested in 23,300 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.64% or 32,738 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 20,347 shares. 27,426 are owned by Pacific Global Invest Management. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 550 shares. 113,077 are owned by Bb&T Ltd Com. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 58,955 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 57,570 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.38% or 9,895 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.36% or 3.45 million shares. First Manhattan owns 133,872 shares.

