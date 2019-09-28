Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed By $12.78 Million Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Position; Cognios Capital Decreased By $388,153 Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 2,963 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 16,732 shares with $2.19 million value, down from 19,695 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 99.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 94,641 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 200 shares with $27,000 value, down from 94,841 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $3.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.94. About 348,725 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18 million for 16.23 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.