Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $74.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 378.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33 million, up from 492,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA’S SORIOT: STILL NEED CLARITY ON REGULATION AFTER BREXIT; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Tagrisso Used to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 269,858 shares to 167,371 shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 238,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59M shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $128.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 210,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

