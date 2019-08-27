Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $10.26 Million; Mednax (MD) Share Price Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Cut Stake

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 421,489 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 294.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 58,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 78,971 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 871,450 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,831 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Lc. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 15,808 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt reported 3.49% stake. 294,505 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.11% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,600 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 29,494 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 80,512 shares. Invesco holds 728,142 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Horizon Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,664 shares. Hartford Inv Company holds 0.03% or 5,122 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 182,890 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc reported 9,584 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,570 shares in its portfolio.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 173,028 shares to 1,972 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 94,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,745 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CCI).