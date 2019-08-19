Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $21.76 Million; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Federated Investors Has Increased Position by $12.94 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1449.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 51,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 55,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, up from 3,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.18. About 56,515 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 234.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 182,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 260,790 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.08 million, up from 77,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 187,613 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Investments Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,361 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.05 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0.04% or 26,278 shares. Haverford Tru has 1.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,370 are held by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co. 744 are owned by Parkside Bankshares And Tru. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California-based Bancorp Of Stockton has invested 1.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 16,833 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.81% or 820,936 shares. Curbstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.17% or 2,520 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns owns 115 shares. King Luther Corporation accumulated 159,166 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 281,761 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $59.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myokardia Inc by 364,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,720 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge has invested 0.32% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fil Ltd owns 1.23M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 48,140 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 845,168 shares or 3.47% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,988 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Us Bancshares De accumulated 0% or 1,028 shares. 17 are owned by Howe Rusling. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Naples Glob Advsr Llc holds 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,676 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust accumulated 132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,466 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calyxt Inc by 402,461 shares to 297,539 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 365,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,823 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Biotech Investors Jolted Out of Summer Lull as High-Fliers Sink – Bloomberg” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.