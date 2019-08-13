Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding in Haemonetics (HAE) by $4.84 Million as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Cypress Funds Llc

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $333.98. About 2.81 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 55,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 859,410 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.18M, up from 803,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 176,018 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancshares has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Sarl stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 21,864 were reported by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 53,864 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 4,000 shares. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 696 shares. Stralem And stated it has 2.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argi Svcs Limited Com reported 2,796 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,178 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,633 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 520,284 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group Inc Ltd stated it has 1,294 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pension Ser holds 0.79% or 540,750 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.2% stake. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 616 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 4,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 7,209 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.05% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. 5,800 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. 25,725 are owned by Dupont Cap Mgmt. First Lp reported 37,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 3,346 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 8,408 were accumulated by Hrt Finance. 3,160 are held by First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru Co. 6,040 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.02% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 38,756 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity.