Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $41.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Viacom (VIAB) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 229.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 732,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.03 million, up from 318,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 972,374 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 656,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 280,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 937,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.65 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS DOMESTIC AD SALES TO RETURN TO GROWTH FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER.-CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 604 shares to 18,885 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $431.12M for 7.12 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 0% or 1,667 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.12M shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.25% or 6.02 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru reported 0.22% stake. Captrust owns 23,564 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 26,982 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 166,000 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 30 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3.12M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Creative Planning reported 20,136 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 126,484 shares. Srb reported 11,608 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 23,640 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.