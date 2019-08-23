Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Kla (KLAC) Stake By $143.30 Million; Chevron Has 1.02 Sentiment

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 85.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.20M shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 205,713 shares with $24.56M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Kla now has $22.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 1.01 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95

Chevron Corp (CVX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 717 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 701 sold and reduced equity positions in Chevron Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.19 billion shares, down from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chevron Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 91 to 114 for an increase of 23. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 653 Increased: 580 New Position: 137.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 1,426 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.03% or 12,300 shares. Prelude Management Lc holds 251 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability accumulated 728 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 20,996 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Highvista Strategies holds 0.45% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Korea holds 0.12% or 218,200 shares. First Business Financial Ser accumulated 0.12% or 5,474 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Delphi Management Ma reported 1.28% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 81,389 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc holds 3,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 0.09% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,285 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 2,370 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Inflarx Nv stake by 109,190 shares to 161,913 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 458,685 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $145.91’s average target is 4.03% above currents $140.26 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 21 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12000 target. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Monday, February 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 3.74 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. holds 12.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation for 607,100 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.41% invested in the company for 117,194 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Investment Services Inc. has invested 5.08% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 598,102 shares.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $219.78 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.