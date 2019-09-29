Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) as Market Value Declined; Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $358,566; Stock Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 12,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 208,486 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 7,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 298,570 shares to 500,874 shares, valued at $66.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,622 shares to 89,469 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.