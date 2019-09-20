Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its First Solar (FSLR) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CF Industries has $5900 highest and $43 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 1.00% above currents $50 stock price. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $43 target. UBS maintained the shares of CF in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $50.0000 48.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 32.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 182,016 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 370,791 shares with $24.35 million value, down from 552,807 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $7.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 608,874 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 35,553 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.13% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 370,791 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 47,923 shares. 2.01 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited owns 895,360 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 383,504 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Finance Bank & has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 100 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 0.14% stake. 31 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Solar (FSLR) Down 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Solar Stock Drops as Solar Power Grows – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Solar Stocks Among Our Top Charts To Watch – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $113.97 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 120,608 shares to 1.09 million valued at $47.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) stake by 1.95M shares and now owns 6.09 million shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory L P accumulated 1,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 590 shares. Glendon Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 32.07% or 2.93M shares. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 2.81 million shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 756,544 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 643 shares. Horseman Management Ltd accumulated 377,500 shares or 11.24% of the stock. Eminence Cap Lp reported 4.51M shares. 42,156 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 604 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Com has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 6,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 10,195 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc has 29,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.78 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 652,720 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow