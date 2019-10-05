Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $626,535 Its Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake; Superior Industries International (SUP) Sentiment Is 0.95

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.68, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 54 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 57 sold and reduced their stakes in Superior Industries International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 16.48 million shares, down from 18.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Superior Industries International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 33 Increased: 27 New Position: 27.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 75.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 9,639 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 3,200 shares with $209,000 value, down from 12,839 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 421,933 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% negative EPS growth.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 415,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in the company for 130,000 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 863,701 shares.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $70.11 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 5.11M shares to 5.58 million valued at $124.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 69,616 shares and now owns 110,616 shares. Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was raised too.

