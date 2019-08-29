Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Sarepta Therapeutics (Call) (SRPT) Position; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Market Valuation Declined, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 26,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 5.87 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.65M, up from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 105,643 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $67; 22/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$30 FROM C$27; 10/04/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: RBC RAISES UTILITIES TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – INTERRENT REIT llP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$11.50 FROM C$10.50; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CITY NATIONAL BENEFITING FROM FED RATE INCREASES; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $69; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $24

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SRPT) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 122,107 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84 million, up from 77,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 249,068 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Company News For Aug 21, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq" on June 11, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 133,494 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 357,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,138 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. The insider Barry Richard bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 91,173 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $286.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 7,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,047 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).