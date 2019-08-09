Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Insulet (PODD) Holding by $3.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $3.74 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 35,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 117,698 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 82,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.32. About 537,570 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 69,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 973,437 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 476,825 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 52,745 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 137,974 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co. Proshare Advisors owns 2,374 shares. Moreover, Shaker Investments Llc Oh has 3.12% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Essex Management Limited Liability Company owns 68,869 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sei Invests Communications holds 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 41,948 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 19,413 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 5,930 are owned by Franklin. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insulet (PODD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insulet Q1 top line up 29% on Q1 beat; guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: ALLK,PODD,HAE,BHC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Insulet? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 68,600 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 77,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,955 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs and XL Axiata Expand Partnership with Long-term Managed Digital Transformation – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amdocs (DOX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stifel pleased by Amdocs profit beat; shares +11.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.