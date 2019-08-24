Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $6.92 Million; Holder Bvf Increased Arqule (ARQL) Holding

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 864,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 2.70 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 46,121 shares to 297,879 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 203,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,654 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

