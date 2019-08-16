Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Aflac (AFL) Stake by $9.92 Million as Stock Rose; Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Its Rogers (ROG) Holding as Share Price Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 488.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 198,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 239,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.74 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 2,602 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 6,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 139,188 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs stated it has 7.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 225,285 were accumulated by Sterling Ltd Liability. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,880 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 432,811 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dupont Cap Management stated it has 8,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 241,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Street Corporation has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Homrich And Berg invested in 0.02% or 7,836 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 80,241 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 2.17M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc invested in 14,318 shares. Adirondack Tru, New York-based fund reported 250 shares.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aflac Inc. agrees to acquire Florida-based dental and vision benefits provider – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 123,940 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 149,776 were reported by Principal Financial Gp Incorporated. Gru Inc reported 13,881 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 7,122 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com owns 4,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 21,398 shares. Hightower Lc invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 4,460 shares. Mason Street reported 5,922 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 2,702 shares. 12 were accumulated by Parkside Fin National Bank Trust. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 6,328 shares stake. Bancshares owns 3,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 12,520 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 974 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 23,793 shares to 98,784 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Financial Inc Class A by 17,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Greif Inc B.