Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $469,900 as Market Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Fernwood Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $432,540

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $15.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.2. About 2.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.24M shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $230.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 497,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

