Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position in Baytex Energy (BTE) by $2.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 13,905 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 29,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.27 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 4,020 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management Inc. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.49 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 536 shares. Old National Financial Bank In has 17,770 shares. 200 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Co. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 535 shares. 4,725 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co owns 943,446 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Limited Com has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7.24 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 4,417 are held by Gradient Invs Limited Co.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inflarx Nv by 109,190 shares to 161,913 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 331,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).