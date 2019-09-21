Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Shares Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Holding

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 351,515 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23M, up from 339,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 302,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 4.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.59M, down from 5.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56 million shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,756 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 3.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Condor Cap accumulated 94,217 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 41,250 are owned by Ipswich Invest Mngmt. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 0.52% or 301,605 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 124,342 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Group stated it has 1.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field And Main State Bank stated it has 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caledonia Invs Public Llc reported 4.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plancorp Lc holds 19,324 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md stated it has 59,885 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 14,963 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,993 shares to 26,607 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,041 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 31,251 shares to 32,644 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 58,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : QQQ, TVIX, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, MDCO, NOK, BMY, GE, BABA, BAC, SNAP – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMD Stock Quietly Stumbles into a Bull versus Bear Showdown – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Cuts Prices Two Days Before Its Graphics Card Launch – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 2.87M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited owns 0.06% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 38,643 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 96,977 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 39,079 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.79% or 4.96 million shares. The California-based Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.28M shares. Moreover, Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 153,089 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 32,839 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Qci Asset Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 131 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 649,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19M for 50.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.