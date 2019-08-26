Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $6.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Stake

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 2.03 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 162,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 27,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 189,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 3.49M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Darren Dreger: Sources say Buffalo Sabres assistant GM Steve Greeley will be in Carolina tomorrow for a follow up interview for; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GENERAL MOTOR FINANCIAL’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM P-3; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street Weekahead: Investors look at dollar stores as US recession fears increase – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Lc has 0.31% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 24,648 shares. 70,503 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.82% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 38,825 shares. Burney reported 23,330 shares stake. Clean Yield Group, Vermont-based fund reported 500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 946,363 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Garnet Equity Holdg stated it has 4.93% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3.41 million shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 811,037 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0.36% or 118,530 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 111,171 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gam Ag holds 13,943 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 30,437 shares to 43,437 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Slowing Sales Won’t Stall General Motors’ Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 38,585 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 54,914 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 69,200 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 54,817 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 1.46M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fosun accumulated 12,000 shares. Moreover, America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 35 shares. Pinnacle Holdings has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Institute For Wealth Ltd owns 44,075 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 16,560 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital LP invested in 945,724 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers stated it has 29,985 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Mercantile Trust has 2,580 shares. 20,631 are owned by Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.