Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $7.75 Million; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Bronson Point Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.83 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 131,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.01M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 16.44M shares traded or 312.26% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 1.94M shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands +4.5% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 9/26: (PSNL) (LVS) (SGH) Higher; (PRGS) (MU) (CAMP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 30,429 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). The New York-based Hrt Financial Ltd has invested 0.11% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Regions holds 0.01% or 8,884 shares. Capital Intll Invsts holds 0.19% or 8.04 million shares. Carroll Fincl accumulated 96 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Blair William Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,561 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 68,795 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 35,964 shares. Axa stated it has 130,544 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp reported 50,000 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 18.30 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.