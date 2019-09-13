Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $826,800 as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.93 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 500,536 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679.13 million, down from 504,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 12.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 1.01M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.11 million for 14.63 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Management Lc has invested 0.27% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 673 shares or 0% of the stock. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc owns 6,729 shares. Pension Serv has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Brandywine Limited invested in 0.08% or 148,524 shares. Portland Glob Ltd Company reported 3,054 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 44,532 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 13,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 33,814 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 10,546 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 51,445 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 267,629 shares to 349,309 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 201,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 302,831 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park National Oh has 564,294 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 142,197 shares. Miller Inv Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,529 shares. Cadence Capital Lc holds 0.09% or 6,449 shares. Northeast Investment has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ingalls Snyder Lc invested in 2.27% or 352,833 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company reported 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,714 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd holds 255,109 shares. Leisure Management holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,362 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,008 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 25,656 shares. Suncoast Equity Management stated it has 264,108 shares or 7.25% of all its holdings.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 200,000 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $99.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.