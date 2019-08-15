Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut By $469,900 Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding; Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 25,300 shares with $3.22M value, down from 29,000 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold stakes in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.28 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $42.87 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 28.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 35,591 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 97,692 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in the company for 49,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 31,400 shares.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 10,461 shares traded or 91.07% up from the average. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has declined 43.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Outfront Media Inc stake by 2.27M shares to 2.57M valued at $60.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped R1 Rcm Inc stake by 425,963 shares and now owns 879,938 shares. Inflarx Nv was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau has $166 highest and $14500 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is -8.97% below currents $169.53 stock price. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, June 19 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Limited Liability invested in 50 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 22,937 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.03% or 10,787 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,462 shares. California-based Partner Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Invesco Ltd owns 331,444 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Syntal Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Great West Life Assurance Can has 17,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dorsal Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.75% or 450,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Guardian Company holds 0.06% or 36,616 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.07% stake. 199,491 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas.