Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding; Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Its Zynga (ZNGA) Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 11433.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 1.16M shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 1.17M shares with $93.50 million value, up from 10,162 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED: CHANGES TO SCOPE NOT INCLUDED IN THREE-YEAR PLANS; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +4%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB; 17/05/2018 – UAL’S LEVY LEAVING TO PURSUE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPPORTUNITIES

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 56.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 504,910 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 387,797 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 892,707 last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 11.48M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 2.37M shares to 2.78 million valued at $188.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bridgewater Bancshares Inc stake by 119,981 shares and now owns 477,044 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 30. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $8.2500 target. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 2.80M shares to 65,956 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evolent Health Inc stake by 66,575 shares and now owns 109,259 shares. Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.