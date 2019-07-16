Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) as Stock Price Declined; Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Stake by $445,480

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 119,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 4.05 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 29.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 266,847 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.64 million activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 229,533 shares to 170,179 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 433,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (Put) (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. On Friday, February 1 Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1,250 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 36.27 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

