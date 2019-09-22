Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Vmware (VMW) Position By $368,569; Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Its Realpage (RP) Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 21.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 2,207 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 8,293 shares with $1.39 million value, down from 10,500 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $61.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 26.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 7,620 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 21,440 shares with $1.26M value, down from 29,060 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 623,069 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M

Among 14 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.14’s average target is 16.16% above currents $150.78 stock price. Vmware had 23 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VMW in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cookson Peirce And holds 2.36% or 168,064 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hm Payson Company reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 5,370 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 29,332 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 4.64% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Colony Ltd Com stated it has 3,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 16,450 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 6,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 31,564 shares. Fil Limited reported 90 shares. Forte Cap Limited Co Adv holds 1.44% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 27,003 shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 36.96 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) stake by 675,166 shares to 747,266 valued at $19.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 296,673 shares and now owns 661,178 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Target Hospitality Corp stake by 886,070 shares to 1.33M valued at $12.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 14,045 shares and now owns 200,393 shares. Cowen Inc was raised too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity. 200,000 shares were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd., worth $12.16M.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 10.61% above currents $64.64 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Us has 0.32% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 505,370 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 510,767 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 177,280 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.3% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Personal Fin Svcs reported 279 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% or 5,271 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 230,000 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 257 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,721 shares. 1,601 are held by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 82,068 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.05M shares. Ami Asset Management invested 0.58% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Intl Investors, a California-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has 35,742 shares.