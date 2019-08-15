Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding by $23.30 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 310,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 37,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 348,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 784,402 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 8.14 million shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 727,029 shares to 853,606 shares, valued at $75.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 734,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.