Point72 Asset Management LP Cut Its Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position by $45.41 Million; Stock Value Declined; Global Endowment Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 744,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 819,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 146,423 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 155.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 273,716 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) by 79,300 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $101.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,682 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,510 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 19,500 shares. 1.78M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 5,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cambridge Invest Inc reported 7,496 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 37,932 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 700,827 shares. 96,481 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 117,793 shares. Falcon Point Capital stated it has 2.06% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 32,089 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc stated it has 186,443 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14M for 17.09 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 298,811 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America, New York-based fund reported 133 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,576 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 3,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.02% stake. First Personal reported 52 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,729 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,471 shares. Goodnow Invest Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.9% or 119,930 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Llc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 2,400 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 111,333 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 75,640 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 125 shares.