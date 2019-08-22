Point72 Asset Management LP Cut By $2.25 Million Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake; Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has $1700 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15’s average target is 11.61% above currents $13.44 stock price. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. See Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) latest ratings:

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 28.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp analyzed 107,361 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)'s stock declined 9.01%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 272,979 shares with $5.97M value, down from 380,340 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 484,914 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 15.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) stake by 685,045 shares to 1.46M valued at $86.29M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $23.86M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.80’s average target is 32.94% above currents $17.15 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1.