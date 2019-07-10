Point72 Asset Management LP Cut Boston Scientific (BSX) Position By $5.21 Million; Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) SI Decreased By 1.28%

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 92.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 137,040 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 10,672 shares with $410,000 value, down from 147,712 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 5.59M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) had a decrease of 1.28% in short interest. IPDN’s SI was 130,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.28% from 132,300 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s short sellers to cover IPDN’s short positions. The SI to Professional Diversity Network Inc’s float is 14.07%. The stock increased 9.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 2,840 shares traded. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has risen 17.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt holds 27,686 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 193,460 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 331,764 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 500,000 shares. Montag A Associate, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.98% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 37,630 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 11,148 shares. Braun Stacey Associates accumulated 385,940 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0.02% or 49,755 shares. 185,177 were reported by S&Co Incorporated. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability holds 1.41% or 116,629 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cornerstone Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Pierce David A sold $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 5,000 shares. 44,236 shares were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, worth $1.77M on Tuesday, February 12. Nanavaty Maulik had sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727 on Tuesday, January 15.