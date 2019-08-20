Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $130.47 Million; Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Telos Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $313,464

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 645.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.61 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 3.91 million shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 7.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 263,056 shares to 82,859 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton reported 3,228 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 16,165 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,415 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt invested in 269,902 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company accumulated 11,858 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Moreover, Uss Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New England Management has 0.7% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 10,225 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 85,507 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 93,961 shares. Sirios Cap LP has 1.48% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 240,193 shares. Security National Trust has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares to 13,081 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

