POET Technologies Inc. (POETF) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Zedge Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shorts Lowered By 84.27%

Zedge Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) had a decrease of 84.27% in short interest. ZDGE’s SI was 6,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 84.27% from 42,600 shares previously. With 10,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Zedge Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s short sellers to cover ZDGE’s short positions. The SI to Zedge Inc Class B’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 7,050 shares traded. Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) has declined 50.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZDGE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zedge Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZDGE); 27/03/2018 – Zedge Premium: A Marketplace for Artists Created by Artists; 13/03/2018 Zedge 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – ZEDGE INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

Analysts expect POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, POET Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.324. About 36,600 shares traded. POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zedge Undertakes Workforce Restructuring – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zedge Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zedge Premium: A Marketplace for Artists Created by Artists – Business Wire” on March 27, 2018. More interesting news about Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zedge Launches Marketplace Beta for Artists to Monetize Their Creations – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zedge to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 27, 2018.

Zedge, Inc. provides content distribution platforms through its smartphones worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.19 million. The companyÂ’s platform enables clients to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. It currently has negative earnings.

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products for consumer, data center, high performance computing, military, and commercial applications in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $93.90 million. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013.