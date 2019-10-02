PNM Resources (PNM) to pay $0.29 on Nov 15, 2019; Shorts at Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Lowered By 12.19%

Tengasco Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) had a decrease of 12.19% in short interest. TGC’s SI was 56,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.19% from 64,000 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Tengasco Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s short sellers to cover TGC’s short positions. The SI to Tengasco Inc’s float is 0.54%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6091. About shares traded. Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) has declined 23.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500.

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) is expected to pay $0.29 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:PNM) shareholders before Oct 31, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. PNM Resources Inc’s current price of $52.56 translates into 0.55% yield. PNM Resources Inc’s dividend has Nov 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 407,516 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Company reported 538 shares. 2,107 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.07% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 94,490 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 60,300 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Company invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 61,691 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 46,546 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). State Street reported 2.63 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.29% or 127,015 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 1,865 shares. Smith Graham Company Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 144,360 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources has $5300 highest and $43.5000 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is -1.39% below currents $52.56 stock price. PNM Resources had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 30 by SunTrust.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.