Pnm Resources (PNM) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $707,162; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stock Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Holding by $339,920

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 844,829 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 67.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 15,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 22,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 189,369 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $48.59 million for 20.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 369.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.06% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 24,556 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 329 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has 6,799 shares. Smith Graham And Com Investment Lp invested 0.75% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 71,599 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Cwm Lc holds 764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Management Corp owns 7,277 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 70,289 are owned by Amer Century Inc. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Zacks Invest has 37,289 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 50,742 shares to 132,229 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Liberty C by 8,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 173,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 35,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,627 were reported by Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Company. Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 132,842 shares. Tru Inv holds 1.21% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 18,275 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 57,859 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 17,739 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co has 113,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 49,308 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 26 shares. 182,586 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).