PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) Touches $52.02 High on Sep, 24; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding

The stock of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $54.62 target or 5.00% above today’s $52.02 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.14 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $54.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $207.20M more. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 189,917 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 50.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 995 shares with $345,000 value, down from 2,014 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $14.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $240.53. About 1.81 million shares traded or 33.64% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 27,943 shares to 37,870 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 7,493 shares and now owns 15,516 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 22.86 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 19.59% above currents $240.53 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, August 30. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Atlantic Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bath Savings Trust invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strs Ohio holds 191,770 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 28,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 6,480 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs owns 2,016 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Comgest Global Investors Sas has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 7,600 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 196,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 140,479 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.08% or 56,073 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.49% or 36,277 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0.35% or 106,932 shares.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

