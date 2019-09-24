PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) Forms $52.01 Double Top; Cypress Asset Management Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Stake By $395,967

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) formed double top with $54.09 target or 4.00% above today’s $52.01 share price. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has $4.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 191,781 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,343 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 23,202 shares with $3.92M value, down from 25,545 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $116.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.83. About 2.58 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.98M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,065 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru owns 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 20,163 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated owns 4,338 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.82% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 148,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 262 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 719,135 shares. 42,457 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Citigroup has 16,208 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.03% or 1.77 million shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 304,213 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 13,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 236,436 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 11.93% above currents $164.83 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12.

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 519 shares to 3,579 valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,915 shares and now owns 3,195 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

