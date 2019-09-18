PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) Forms $50.34 Double Top; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased By $660,800 Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) stake by 41.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 2,360 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 8,110 shares with $2.28M value, up from 5,750 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc. now has $25.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $297.26. About 538,692 shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) formed double top with $54.87 target or 9.00% above today’s $50.34 share price. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has $4.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 310,376 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 23,534 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 122,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,065 shares. Copper Rock Ptnrs Llc stated it has 382,532 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 122,536 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 51,639 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 4,356 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 6,000 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 12,511 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc owns 14,718 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Limited Co invested in 320,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 20 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 42,457 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.98 million for 10.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pnm Resources Inc has $5300 highest and $41 lowest target. $48.83’s average target is -3.00% below currents $50.34 stock price. Pnm Resources Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”.

Among 4 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $295.60’s average target is -0.56% below currents $297.26 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31600 target in Thursday, September 5 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $305 target.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Tiger Management holds 1.73M shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. 92,121 were reported by Alta Mngmt. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,610 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 5.50M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 3,894 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,109 shares. Aqr Limited Liability holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 13,518 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 30,895 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 140,815 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.92% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.83% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).