PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) Forms $49.79 Double Top; 4 Analysts Bullish Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) formed double top with $51.78 target or 4.00% above today’s $49.79 share price. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has $4.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 320,692 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $77 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 14.75% above currents $40.96 stock price. Foot Locker had 17 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 19. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, August 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FL in report on Monday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3900 target in Monday, August 26 report. See Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources has $5300 highest and $41 lowest target. $48.83’s average target is -1.93% below currents $49.79 stock price. PNM Resources had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $98.91 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

The stock increased 3.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 3.45M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018

