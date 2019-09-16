PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) Comparing side by side

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources Inc. 48 2.76 N/A 1.15 43.04 Otter Tail Corporation 51 2.32 N/A 2.07 25.84

Table 1 demonstrates PNM Resources Inc. and Otter Tail Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Otter Tail Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PNM Resources Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Otter Tail Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PNM Resources Inc. and Otter Tail Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3% Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 4%

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources Inc. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Otter Tail Corporation has beta of 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PNM Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Otter Tail Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PNM Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PNM Resources Inc. and Otter Tail Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$48.83 is PNM Resources Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.67%. On the other hand, Otter Tail Corporation’s potential upside is 11.34% and its consensus price target is $60. The data provided earlier shows that Otter Tail Corporation appears more favorable than PNM Resources Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PNM Resources Inc. and Otter Tail Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88% Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53%

For the past year PNM Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Otter Tail Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Otter Tail Corporation beats PNM Resources Inc.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.