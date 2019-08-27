PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Utilities companies, PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources Inc. 48 2.77 N/A 1.15 43.04 NiSource Inc. 28 2.10 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates PNM Resources Inc. and NiSource Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PNM Resources Inc. and NiSource Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

PNM Resources Inc. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NiSource Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

PNM Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, NiSource Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. PNM Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NiSource Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PNM Resources Inc. and NiSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

PNM Resources Inc. has a -9.58% downside potential and an average price target of $45.5. Competitively NiSource Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, with potential downside of -3.13%. The data provided earlier shows that NiSource Inc. appears more favorable than PNM Resources Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of PNM Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of NiSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year PNM Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NiSource Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors PNM Resources Inc. beats NiSource Inc.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.