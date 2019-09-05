PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Utilities company, PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of PNM Resources Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PNM Resources Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PNM Resources Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.30% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PNM Resources Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources Inc. N/A 48 43.04 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

PNM Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PNM Resources Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PNM Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

$45.67 is the consensus target price of PNM Resources Inc., with a potential downside of -10.33%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given PNM Resources Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PNM Resources Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PNM Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year PNM Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PNM Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, PNM Resources Inc.’s competitors have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. PNM Resources Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PNM Resources Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that PNM Resources Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PNM Resources Inc.’s competitors are 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

PNM Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc.’s peers beat PNM Resources Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.