Pnm Res (PNM) Valuation Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted by $1.76 Million Its Position; Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised by $593,805 Its Stake

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 75,070 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 68,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.24. About 1.00 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 35,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 382,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, up from 347,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 120,461 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood, Texas-based fund reported 928,615 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp accumulated 399,339 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 194,575 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.29% stake. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 96,147 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 12,161 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 81,922 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 10,419 shares. Bb&T owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 17,869 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,813 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited holds 870,458 shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Llc reported 2,356 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 7.81M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 10,189 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 20,549 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.07% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Co invested in 1.44% or 382,532 shares. State Street reported 2.63 million shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 0.77% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 19,261 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,492 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 5,404 shares. Victory Inc invested in 897,597 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Gru stated it has 0.04% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 728,949 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,437 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 181,081 shares to 752,384 shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 32,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,585 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

