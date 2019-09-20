Pnm Res (PNM) Shares Rose While Qs Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $3.10 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 61,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 118,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 180,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 221,968 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 50,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 182,432 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 131,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 548,369 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 0.5% or 104,395 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 5,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Quantum Cap, California-based fund reported 27,683 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 133,842 shares. 45,245 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 156,657 shares stake. The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.06% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 1.63M are owned by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co. Caxton Assocs Lp accumulated 19,556 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 65,263 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 70,562 shares. Bank holds 17,493 shares. 9,452 were accumulated by Hallmark Cap Mngmt.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 343,013 shares to 1,084 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Groupâ€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum and The Company Lab launch Historically Black Colleges and Universities Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group Announces Increase to Maximum Tender Amount – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26,810 shares to 167,632 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 52,179 shares. Advisory Services Ltd holds 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) or 95 shares. 122,470 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 27,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 721,272 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 10,925 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 5,100 shares. Northern invested in 2.20 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 9.39 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 3,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 262 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).